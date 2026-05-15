VESSEL REVIEW | Orient Express Corinthian – World's largest sailing cruise ship to serve Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries

Hospitality specialist the Accor Group has taken delivery of a new sail-equipped cruise ship built by French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The builder said Orient Express Corinthian is the largest sailing ship in the world with a length of 220 metres (720 feet), a beam of 25.2 metres (82.7 feet), a draught of 5.45 metres (17.9 feet), a displacement of 15,000 tonnes, a gross tonnage of over 26,000, and space for 130 guests plus 170 crewmembers.

The steel-hulled newbuild boasts 54 suites, most of which have a total area of more than 70 square metres (750 square feet). One suite even covers approximately 1,000 square metres (10,000 square feet).