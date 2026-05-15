VESSEL REVIEW | Orient Express Corinthian – World's largest sailing cruise ship to serve Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries
Hospitality specialist the Accor Group has taken delivery of a new sail-equipped cruise ship built by French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.
The builder said Orient Express Corinthian is the largest sailing ship in the world with a length of 220 metres (720 feet), a beam of 25.2 metres (82.7 feet), a draught of 5.45 metres (17.9 feet), a displacement of 15,000 tonnes, a gross tonnage of over 26,000, and space for 130 guests plus 170 crewmembers.
The steel-hulled newbuild boasts 54 suites, most of which have a total area of more than 70 square metres (750 square feet). One suite even covers approximately 1,000 square metres (10,000 square feet).
Full range of amenities
Other onboard facilities include two pools, two restaurants, lounges, a bar, a private recording studio, a spa with four treatment suites, a library, a game room, a marina from where guests can engage in watersports, and an amphitheatre with seating for up to 115. The crew will meanwhile be housed in 160 cabins.
Automated sail mechanism to ensure optimum wind-assisted propulsion under a range of conditions
Three rigid sails with a total area of 4,500 square metres (48,000 square feet) are held up by 100-metre (330-foot) masts. The sails, which were developed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, are fully automated to enable 100 per cent operation on wind propulsion when weather conditions permit.
The masts can be rotated a full 360 degrees and can be adjusted to the optimal position regardless of the bow’s orientation or the wind direction. The sails can be tilted down by up to 70 degrees when they are not in use or to permit the vessel to safely pass underneath bridges.
The builder said the sails will propel the ship to a speed of 17 knots, whereas a backup engine will deliver 15 knots. The engine will run on LNG to further reduce GHG emissions.
Advanced detection, positioning and water treatment systems
Aiding in the ship’s navigation is an AI-enabled system that can detect floating objects and marine mammals, thus allowing the crew to navigate safely and avoid collisions. The dynamic positioning system will meanwhile eliminate the need for anchors, making it suitable for use in areas with sensitive seabed environments.
The vessel also boasts a ballast water treatment system provided by the BIO-UV Group. This system uses UV-based, chemical-free treatment to further reduce environmental impact. For freshwater treatment, the vessel relies on three SLCE reverse osmosis plants that each have a rated capacity of 70 cubic metres per day.
First in a new series
Orient Express Corinthian was built in compliance with French flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. She will be operated by Accor subsidiary Orient Express Sailing Yachts on itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Adriatic, and the Caribbean, with management provided by V.Ships Leisure.
Another ship from the same series, which will be named Orient Express Olympian, is under construction and is scheduled to enter service in April 2027.