VESSEL REVIEW | Lumiere – Swiss river cruise ship operated as autonomous systems testbed

Switzerland-based transport operator Scylla recently took delivery of a new river cruise ship built by Vahali Shipyards in Serbia.

The 135-metre (443-foot) Lumière was custom-designed in collaboration with US luxury travel company Tauck to accommodate no more than 130 guests in 22 300-square-foot (28-square-metre) suites (with separate showers and walk-in closets), 34 225-square-foot (21-square-metre) cabins, and 12 180-square-foot (17-square-metre) cabins. The ship was specifically built for cruising along the Rhône River.

Two decks feature floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies where guests can take in the surroundings from the relative safety of their cabins.