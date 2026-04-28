VESSEL REVIEW | Emilie – 154-guest luxury river cruiser to serve European itineraries

Switzerland-based cruise operator Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has taken delivery of a new boutique vessel built by De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.

Emilie will be operated primarily on the Danube, Main and Rhine Rivers. Her departure cities include Amsterdam, Basel, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Belgrade, and Vienna.

The four-deck newbuild has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a gross tonnage of approximately 5,000, a speed of 12 knots, a crew of 57, and 77 cabins that can house up to 154 guests. All cabins have built-in wardrobes, digital safes, climate control, coffee machines, minibars, and infotainment systems with TVs.