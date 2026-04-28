VESSEL REVIEW | Emilie – 154-guest luxury river cruiser to serve European itineraries
Switzerland-based cruise operator Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has taken delivery of a new boutique vessel built by De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.
Emilie will be operated primarily on the Danube, Main and Rhine Rivers. Her departure cities include Amsterdam, Basel, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Belgrade, and Vienna.
The four-deck newbuild has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a gross tonnage of approximately 5,000, a speed of 12 knots, a crew of 57, and 77 cabins that can house up to 154 guests. All cabins have built-in wardrobes, digital safes, climate control, coffee machines, minibars, and infotainment systems with TVs.
Ample selection of cabins and other facilities
The accommodation selection includes suites and French balcony staterooms in six classes distributed across three decks. The two largest suites each have a total area of 38.25 square metres (411.7 square feet).
The other guest facilities include lounges (one of which can also host live musical performances), a restaurant, a smaller private dining and events venue, bars, a spa, a fitness centre, a games area, a smoking area, a boutique shop, a lobby with a 24-hour self-service coffee and tea station, and a laundry room.
The sun deck can be used to hold aerobics and yoga classes during days of clear weather.
Finely crafted interior spaces
The interior of Emilie is primarily crafted from high-gloss walnut veneer with decorative frames.
Additional materials include marble floors and tabletops, oak herringbone parquet, glass mosaic walls, beveled mirrors with sandblasted decorations, plush custom-made carpets, silk curtains, stained glass doors, and luxurious upholstery in mohair and velvet.
The public spaces meanwhile feature artworks that have been specially created for the ship.
According to Liane van Leeuwen, interior designer and the owner of Studio-L, the ship’s interior design is inspired by the Vienna Secession, an art movement that was active between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This is reflected in the art by implementing novel techniques, such as the large glass surfaces used in architecture.
Other common motifs include stylised plants and flowers alongside swans, peacocks, dragonflies, and often female figures.
Each space in the ship has its own unique decorative elements. The suite and stateroom bathrooms have glass mosaic walls and decorated mirrors. The restaurant is decorated with stained-glass doors and an upholstered ceiling. Walnut Art Nouveau desks and a crystal palm-leaf chandelier have been placed in the lobby
Emilie will be operated by Uniworld while ownership of the vessel will remain with Uniworld’s parent company, UK-based the Travel Corporation. Two more ships from the same series, Audrey and Marlene, are scheduled to enter service in 2027.