VESSEL REVIEW | Asuka III – NYK Cruises' newest ship to serve domestic and international itineraries

Japan’s NYK Cruises, via its Asuka Cruise sub-brand, has taken delivery of a new ship built by Germany’s Meyer Werft.

Asuka III has a length of 230.2 metres (755.2 feet), a moulded beam of 29.8 metres (97.8 feet), a draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a gross tonnage of 52,265, a crew of 470, and 385 all-outside cabins in three classes that can accommodate up to 740 guests.

Asuka III's dimensions make her the largest Japanese-owned cruise ship as well as the first cruise ship to be built in compliance with Japanese flag requirements in 34 years.