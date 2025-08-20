VESSEL REVIEW | Asuka III – NYK Cruises' newest ship to serve domestic and international itineraries
Japan’s NYK Cruises, via its Asuka Cruise sub-brand, has taken delivery of a new ship built by Germany’s Meyer Werft.
Asuka III has a length of 230.2 metres (755.2 feet), a moulded beam of 29.8 metres (97.8 feet), a draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a gross tonnage of 52,265, a crew of 470, and 385 all-outside cabins in three classes that can accommodate up to 740 guests.
Asuka III's dimensions make her the largest Japanese-owned cruise ship as well as the first cruise ship to be built in compliance with Japanese flag requirements in 34 years.
Optimised for multi-day itineraries
Asuka Cruise said that Asuka III will not host one-night cruises, thereby providing guests with additional quality time to spend in their cabins or in the other areas on board. Also, whereas the earlier Asuka II will primarily be marketed to travellers aged 60 and older, Asuka III is being presented as an ideal choice for younger guests who prefer longer and more relaxing journeys.
The newer ship also offers single rooms in response to growing demand among solo travellers over the last few years.
Although built with nearly similar dimensions as Asuka II, the newer ship will accommodate fewer passengers to offer more space for each guest.
The total room areas in the suites range from 33 square metres (360 square feet) to 114 square metres (1,230 square feet) while single staterooms are available in 19.4-square-metre (209-square-foot) and 22-square-metre (240-square-foot) options.
Forty-seven of the suites have been laid out to each represent one of Japan’s 47 prefectures by offering guests with beverages, traditional crafts and other products unique to each region.
The other onboard facilities include six restaurants, bars, two cafes, lounges, a casino, a golf simulator, a sports court, a three-storey atrium, shops, a theatre, a wellness area, and a pool. One of the cafes doubles as a library while the other is also a gallery with numerous pieces of original artwork on display.
The vessel is notable for having an LNG propulsion system, thus making her among the first cruise ships in Japan to be powered by the low-emission fuel. The engines are dual-fuel capable, allowing the use of diesel or heavy fuel oil as alternatives to LNG, and can deliver speeds of up to 20 knots.
Enhanced manoeuvrability and positioning capability
The propulsion setup also includes podded thrusters while a shore power connection will permit plugging into the local grid when berthed to reduce reliance on the onboard generators in supplying hotel loads.
A dynamic positioning system will meanwhile provide the accurate positioning necessary for executing turns within a small radius or for docking at ports that could not be accessed by earlier cruise ships of similar size.
During her inaugural season, which began in July 2025, Asuka III will call at over 30 destinations throughout Japan, including Hakodate, Otaru, Takamatsu, Shingu, Muroran and Moji out of her homeport of Yokohama. For her initial LNG bunkering, the ship received LNG fuel from the bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea (click here to read Baird Maritime’s vessel review of KEYS Azalea).
Asuka III’s future itineraries will include visits to international destinations such as Singapore, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Once Asuka III begins serving international routes, Asuka II will operate only within Japan.