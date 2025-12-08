VESSEL REVIEW | APT Solara & APT Ostara – Cruise ship pair to serve Western Europe inland itineraries

TeamCo Shipyard in the Netherlands and Serbia’s Vahali Shipyards recently handed over two new river cruise ships in a series to Australian luxury tour company the APT Travel Group and PCE Holding of Germany.

APT Solara and APT Ostara will be operated in Europe, primarily on 15-day itineraries along the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers. All itineraries will begin and end at Amsterdam and Budapest, and the departure point of each one-way trip will alternate between the two cities.