Van Loon christens second 170-passenger river cruise ship

Dutch inland cruise company Van Loon Cruises formally named its newest river cruise ship in a ceremony on Friday, November 21.
The Nobleman is a sister ship of The Gentleman, which was delivered to Van Loon earlier this year. Both ships are being operated by Van Loon's Swiss subsidiary Van Loon Cruises Suisse.
The four-deck, 170-guest ship measures 135 metres long and 11.45 metres wide, the maximum allowable dimensions for river navigation.
Some of the notable onboard features are floor-to-ceiling windows on the mid and upper decks, a spacious sun deck, a panorama salon, and 86 passenger all-outside cabins including suites, luxury staterooms, and other smaller staterooms.
Although both The Gentleman and The Nobleman have similar general dimensions, the latter has additional facilities such as a gym, a sauna, a massage room, and staterooms that can be configured for use by guests with limited mobility.
Construction of the ship was undertaken at the Netherlands facilities of TeamCo Shipyard.