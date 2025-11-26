Cruise

Van Loon christens second 170-passenger river cruise ship

Christening of The Nobleman, Van Loon Cruises' newest inland cruise ship, November 21, 2025
Van Loon Cruises
Dutch inland cruise company Van Loon Cruises formally named its newest river cruise ship in a ceremony on Friday, November 21.

The Nobleman is a sister ship of The Gentleman, which was delivered to Van Loon earlier this year. Both ships are being operated by Van Loon's Swiss subsidiary Van Loon Cruises Suisse.

The four-deck, 170-guest ship measures 135 metres long and 11.45 metres wide, the maximum allowable dimensions for river navigation.

Some of the notable onboard features are floor-to-ceiling windows on the mid and upper decks, a spacious sun deck, a panorama salon, and 86 passenger all-outside cabins including suites, luxury staterooms, and other smaller staterooms.

Although both The Gentleman and The Nobleman have similar general dimensions, the latter has additional facilities such as a gym, a sauna, a massage room, and staterooms that can be configured for use by guests with limited mobility.

Construction of the ship was undertaken at the Netherlands facilities of TeamCo Shipyard.

