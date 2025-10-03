US Supreme Court to hear compensation bids for Cuban cruise terminal and O&G assets

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear ExxonMobil's bid to obtain compensation from Cuban state-owned firms for oil and gas assets seized in 1960 under a federal law that lets Americans sue foreign companies and individuals over property confiscated by the communist-ruled Caribbean country.

The justices took up Exxon's appeal of a lower court's ruling that undercut its legal efforts to win such compensation from Cuban state-owned companies that allegedly have profited from stolen property in litigation invoking a 1996 US law called the Helms-Burton Act.