US cruises sail into higher costs as oil prices rally; Carnival could be hardest hit

Cruise operators face choppy waters as rising oil prices lift fuel costs, with analysts warning Carnival Corporation could take the biggest hit to its 2026 profit as it is the only major US cruise line that does not hedge fuel.

Oil prices have risen more than 35 per cent since the beginning of the conflict in Iran, as attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about global supply.

Brent futures crossed $100 per barrel on Friday, compared with $72.48 before the conflict began. Iran has warned that oil prices could surge as high as $200 a barrel.