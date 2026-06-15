TUI Cruises takes delivery of second LNG-fuelled ship in series

German operator TUI Cruises has taken delivery of the second in a series of two LNG-fuelled cruise ships built by Italy's Fincantieri.
Like sister ship Mein Schiff Relax, which was delivered in February 2025, Mein Schiff Flow has a gross tonnage of 160,000 and space for 3,984 guests upon completion. Onboard facilities include 14 restaurants, 17 bars and lounges, a spa, a wellness area, and an infinity pool.
The stateroom options include inside and outside single cabins of 11 square metres each and suites with areas ranging from 25 to 88 square metres.
Many of the outside cabins and suites have balconies while there are two six-person suites split between two decks and with private saunas and living rooms.
The ship also boasts emissions-reducing features such as a waste heat recovery system, a shore power charging system, and EU Stage VI-compliant catalytic converters.
Fincantieri will build another two ships from the same series for TUI Cruises. These are scheduled to be delivered in 2031 and 2032, respectively.