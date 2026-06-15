TUI Cruises takes delivery of second LNG-fuelled ship in series

German operator TUI Cruises has taken delivery of the second in a series of two LNG-fuelled cruise ships built by Italy's Fincantieri.

Like sister ship Mein Schiff Relax, which was delivered in February 2025, Mein Schiff Flow has a gross tonnage of 160,000 and space for 3,984 guests upon completion. Onboard facilities include 14 restaurants, 17 bars and lounges, a spa, a wellness area, and an infinity pool.

The stateroom options include inside and outside single cabins of 11 square metres each and suites with areas ranging from 25 to 88 square metres.