TUI Cruises orders two new river ships to serve UK customers

TUI Cruises has placed an order for two new river cruise ships in a series.
The ships are scheduled for delivery beginning in 2028 and will be designed specifically to serve the UK cruise market. Each ship will have 94 cabins capable of accommodating up to 188 guests.
The two ships will be built from the outset to be capable of accommodating methanol and other low-emission alternative fuels once these become commercially available.
The 94-cabin vessels will be the second and third newbuild river ships to be acquired by TUI Cruises. The company's first newbuild ship is the 111-guest TUI Luzia, which is scheduled to enter service on the Douro River in Portugal following her completion next year.
TUI Cruises currently operates six river ships on itineraries along the Nile River, the Rhine River, and the Douro River. These six vessels were all acquired secondhand by TUI and were extensively refurbished before commencing operational sailings