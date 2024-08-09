Transcend Cruises orders new river ship from Dutch builder

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, after which it will be available for charter sailings within Europe. A second ship from the same series will follow in 2026, subject to additional financing.

The vessel's design has been developed together with Swedish luxury cruise ship and yacht design firm Tillberg. Upon completion, the ship will have a length of 135 metres and 60 staterooms for housing a total of 120 guests. The staterooms can be converted in pairs to suites, allowing charterers to offer options for between 30 and 120 attendees.