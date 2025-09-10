SunStone Maritime Group takes delivery of expedition cruise ship Douglas Mawson

China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen has handed over a new expedition cruise ship ordered by US-based cruise company the SunStone Maritime Group for operation by Australian charterer Aurora Expeditions.

Douglas Mawson is the final unit in a series of seven ships that are to be operated under charter with various cruise companies. The class also includes Ocean Explorer and Ocean Albatros, which were delivered to SunStone in 2021 and 2023, respectively.