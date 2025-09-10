SunStone Maritime Group takes delivery of expedition cruise ship Douglas Mawson

China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen has handed over a new expedition cruise ship ordered by US-based cruise company the SunStone Maritime Group for operation by Australian charterer Aurora Expeditions.
Douglas Mawson is the final unit in a series of seven ships that are to be operated under charter with various cruise companies. The class also includes Ocean Explorer and Ocean Albatros, which were delivered to SunStone in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
With a capacity up to 170 passengers and 102 crew, the vessel features advanced safety systems, energy-efficient operations, and technologies designed to minimise environmental impact.
Built with Ulstein’s inverted bow design, the vessel is Ice Class 1A and Polar Class 6 certified, ensuring safe and efficient operations even in challenging environments. Key features include a dynamic positioning system and zero-speed stabilisers, enhancing both safety and comfort.
SunStone said the ship will provide an exclusive yet spacious experience, offering amenities such as a pool, a bar, restaurants, lounges, a library, a gym, and a spa.
Douglas Mawson, which completed undergoing sea trials in July, is set to embark on her inaugural voyages in the fall of 2025.