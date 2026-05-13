Strong cruise bookings trim second-quarter losses for TUI

Bookings for the second half of the year were strong, TUI said, adding higher prices would bolster revenue. Second-quarter revenue was similar to 2025 at around €3.7 billion.

"The very strong results give us confidence for the second half of the year. Due to geopolitical challenges and dynamic operating conditions, this will require great dedication and flexibility," TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

TUI would continue to focus on diversifying to stay resilient, said Ebel, who later told journalists that he did not expect a jet fuel shortage.