Stomach flu outbreak prevents passengers from leaving cruise ship in France

Local authorities in southwest France stopped passengers and crew from leaving a cruise ship in Bordeaux on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure after dozens of cases of possible gastroenteritis on board.

There is no reason to link what looks like a stomach flu outbreak on a ship that came from Belfast and Liverpool with the hantavirus cluster on the luxury Hondius ship that travelled between Argentina and the Canary Islands, the regional health authority said in a statement.

One 92-year-old British passenger had passed away on board of cardiac arrest during a stop in Brest, Brittany, on May 11. That death did not appear to be associated with the gastrointestinal outbreak at this stage, the Gironde Prefecture said.