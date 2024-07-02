Sea Cloud Cruises sailship to undergo extensive refurbishment in 2025

Hamburg-based Sea Cloud Cruises has confirmed that its flagship Sea Cloud will undergo an extensive renovation at the conclusion of its 2025 European season. The 64-guest sailship will spend the 2025 season in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and the Atlantic before making its way to an undisclosed shipyard for a scheduled drydocking.
Originally built as a private luxury yacht in 1931, Sea Cloud first sailed under the name Hussar. Its service life of over 90 years saw it being used in various roles including as a floating diplomatic venue in Europe in the 1930s, as a weather observation ship seconded to the US Coast Guard during World War II, and as a presidential yacht in the Dominican Republic in the late 1950s.
Details of Sea Cloud's upcoming modernisation are not yet available. The ship last underwent a major refurbishment in 2011, partly with the aim of keeping up to date with SOLAS regulations.