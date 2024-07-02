Cruise

Sea Cloud Cruises sailship to undergo extensive refurbishment in 2025

Sea Cloud Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea CloudSea Cloud Cruises

Hamburg-based Sea Cloud Cruises has confirmed that its flagship Sea Cloud will undergo an extensive renovation at the conclusion of its 2025 European season. The 64-guest sailship will spend the 2025 season in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and the Atlantic before making its way to an undisclosed shipyard for a scheduled drydocking.

Originally built as a private luxury yacht in 1931, Sea Cloud first sailed under the name Hussar. Its service life of over 90 years saw it being used in various roles including as a floating diplomatic venue in Europe in the 1930s, as a weather observation ship seconded to the US Coast Guard during World War II, and as a presidential yacht in the Dominican Republic in the late 1950s.

Details of Sea Cloud's upcoming modernisation are not yet available. The ship last underwent a major refurbishment in 2011, partly with the aim of keeping up to date with SOLAS regulations.

Europe
USA
North America
US Coast Guard
Germany
Latin America
Dominican Republic
history
World War II
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com