Scylla's newest river cruise ship completes autonomous demonstration voyage

During the demonstration, the Retina manoeuvring system controlled both the thrusters and the engines of the vessel, operating in conjunction with ST's ALA system. Together, these systems guided the vessel along the optimal route from between Hardinxveld-Giessendam and Gorinchem, automatically managing rudder and pod movements with greater precision.

"This is particularly relevant for vessels with Z-drives," said Retina Founder Tom Panjer. "The system measures what happens 10 times per second, allowing controlled and safe operations. Experienced captains will have more time for other tasks; less experienced crew will feel better supported."

The demonstration using Lumière was conducted barely two weeks after the ship entered service with Scylla.