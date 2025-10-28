Scylla's newest river cruise ship completes autonomous demonstration voyage

A newly delivered river cruise ship in the fleet of Switzerland-based transport operator Scylla recently sailed between Hardinxveld-Giessendam and Gorinchem in the Netherlands purely on autonomous mode as part of a demonstration project.
The demonstration combined Retina’s manoeuvring system with the autonomous lane assist (ALA) system from Shipping Technology (ST), thus enable the 135-metre river cruise ship Lumière to undock, sail and dock autonomously under real-world conditions.
ST said that even a gale-force crosswind of Beaufort eight did not affect the ship’s course during the voyage.
Throughout the route, the ship's captain remained in full control and supervision, always ensuring safety.
David Woudenberg, Head of Product Development at ST, said that the project is about, "giving crews smarter tools for safer and more efficient navigation," and, "reducing fuel consumption."
During the demonstration, the Retina manoeuvring system controlled both the thrusters and the engines of the vessel, operating in conjunction with ST's ALA system. Together, these systems guided the vessel along the optimal route from between Hardinxveld-Giessendam and Gorinchem, automatically managing rudder and pod movements with greater precision.
"This is particularly relevant for vessels with Z-drives," said Retina Founder Tom Panjer. "The system measures what happens 10 times per second, allowing controlled and safe operations. Experienced captains will have more time for other tasks; less experienced crew will feel better supported."
The demonstration using Lumière was conducted barely two weeks after the ship entered service with Scylla.