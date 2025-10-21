Scenic Group unveils new 270-guest luxury ship

UK/Australia tour operator the Scenic Group recently unveiled design images of its new luxury ship slated to enter service in 2028.
Scenic Ikon will have accommodation for up to 270 guests and will be purpose-built to enable operation in both polar regions and warm water destinations, thanks to a Polar Code 6 and Ice Class 1A Super strengthened hull.
The ship will be able to embark with two Airbus helicopters, a custom-designed Triton submersible, rubber expedition boats, and Fassmer tenders. Facilities will include 15 dining venues, lounges, and a two-level spa.
Scenic Ikon was designed by the Scenic Group's in-house shipbuilding division MKM Yachts. Construction of the ship is underway, and delivery is scheduled for the end of 2027.
The vessel will set sail from Venice in April 2028. Her maiden season will include sailings through to March 2029 and features 110 ports, 21 countries, and 26 destinations.
Itineraries will span the Mediterranean, the Aegean Sea, Egypt, the Cape Verde Islands, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and the Chilean Fjords.