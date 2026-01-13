Russian trade ministry proposes new shipbuilding subsidies

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) intends to award subsidies to local companies engaged in the construction of new vessels for civil use, Russian news outlet TASS reported recently.

MIT expects that the subsidies will cover up to 20 per cent of the costs of the manufacture of the vessels.

An explanatory note published by the ministry stated that subsidies will be provided to finance the construction of a vessel only if certain milestones are achieved such as the laying of the keel, launching, mooring tests, and delivery.