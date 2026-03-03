Russian river cruise ship's delivery postponed again

Russian shipping company Vodohod has confirmed that the delivery of its newest river cruise ship has been postponed for two months.

The company said that the Project 00840 river cruise ship Nikolay Zharkov will still need to undergo additional commissioning and that the vessel's scheduled sea trials in the Nizhny Novgorod region cannot yet be undertaken due to weather and surface ice conditions.

State-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation's Krasnoye Sormovo division has decided instead to wait until conditions within the region have improved to minimise the risk of prolonged exposure of the vessel to low temperatures.