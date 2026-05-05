Russia to open more Arctic and far east ports to foreign tourists

The Russian Government has confirmed that the list of local ports that may be visited by vessels carrying foreign tourists will be expanded with the addition of a number of ports in the Arctic and in the Far East Federal District.

The list, which also includes inland ports and those on some outlying islands, was initially approved by the Russian Government in 2019.

The latest amendment also saw two ports, namely, Egvekinot in Chukotka and Simushir Island in Sakhalin Oblast, being removed from the list.