Russia to open more Arctic and far east ports to foreign tourists

The Russian Government has confirmed that the list of local ports that may be visited by vessels carrying foreign tourists will be expanded with the addition of a number of ports in the Arctic and in the Far East Federal District.
The list, which also includes inland ports and those on some outlying islands, was initially approved by the Russian Government in 2019.
The latest amendment also saw two ports, namely, Egvekinot in Chukotka and Simushir Island in Sakhalin Oblast, being removed from the list.
However, the federal government added select ports in Chukotka, Kamchatka, Khabarovsk Krai, Primorsky Krai, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Magadan Oblast, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Koni Peninsula among others.
Nikolai Patrushev, Presidential Aide and Chair of the Russian Maritime Board, had proposed in 2025 that the list of ports where foreign tourists are allowed to enter Russia be expanded to also include those ports in the country's Arctic and far east zones.