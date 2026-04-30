Royal Caribbean sees demand rebound but fuel costs bite into gains

Royal Caribbean said on Thursday bookings for its luxury Mediterranean cruises have bounced back after about a month of disruption from the Iran war, sending its shares surging as much as 10.8 per cent.

Bookings are currently running at a higher pace than last year, the company said, even as rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict prompted the cruise operator to cut its annual profit forecast.

Cruise operators, heavily dependent on fuel oil and marine gas oil, are navigating a tougher environment as stalled US-Iran negotiations raise concerns about prolonged disruptions to the Middle Eastern supply, driving up oil prices.