Royal Caribbean Group taps Singapore yard for cruise ship repairs and upgrades

Cruise operator the Royal Caribbean Group and Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium have entered into an agreement wherein Royal Caribbean's ships will be accommodated at Seatrium's facilities for statutory inspections, repairs and upgrades over a period of several years.

The contract with Seatrium will cover the Royal Caribbean Group's global fleet across multiple brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

Seatrium has already commenced work on selected vessels under this partnership.