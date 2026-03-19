Royal Caribbean Group taps Singapore yard for cruise ship repairs and upgrades

Cruise operator the Royal Caribbean Group and Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium have entered into an agreement wherein Royal Caribbean's ships will be accommodated at Seatrium's facilities for statutory inspections, repairs and upgrades over a period of several years.
The contract with Seatrium will cover the Royal Caribbean Group's global fleet across multiple brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.
Seatrium has already commenced work on selected vessels under this partnership.
Celebrity Solstice completed her revitalisation works at Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on February 28, 2026, Ovation of the Seas will begin undergoing enhancement work in March 2026, while Silver Cloud is scheduled for drydock, repairs and upgrades later in the year.
Seatrium has been a preferred shipyard for maintenance, repairs and upgrades of cruise ships of the Royal Caribbean Group since 2012, back when the company still operated under the name Sembcorp Marine.
The above activities were primarily carried out at Sembcorp's Sembawang Shipyard, now known as Seatrium Admiralty Yard.