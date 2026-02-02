Royal Caribbean Group achieves $4.3b net income, $7b gross profit in 2025

US cruise operator the Royal Caribbean Group has posted its financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, Royal Caribbean posted total revenues of US$17.9 billion, net income of US$4.3 billion or US$15.61 per share, adjusted net income of US$4.3 billion or US$15.64 per share, and adjusted gross operating profit of US$7 billion.

The group's net income for Q4 2025 was US$0.8 billion or US$2.76 per share compared to US$0.6 billion or US$2.02 per share for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income was US$0.8 billion or US$2.80 per share for Q4 2025 compared to adjusted net income of US$0.4 billion or US$1.63 per share for the same period in the prior year.

The company also reported total revenues of US$4.3 billion and adjusted gross operating profit of US$1.5 billion for Q4 2025.