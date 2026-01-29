Royal Caribbean forecasts profit above estimates on strong demand

Royal Caribbean forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, supported by strong demand from affluent travellers and a solid start to a key booking season.

Shares of Royal Caribbean jumped about 16 per cent in early trading, as the cruise operator also forecast double-digit revenue growth in 2026.

Royal Caribbean said the first weeks of Wave, the key January-to-March booking period when cruise operators roll out exclusive deals, were among its strongest ever, as well-heeled customers continue to prioritise sea-based vacations.

"WAVE is off to a great start, and we continue to see strong and growing preference for our leading brands and differentiated vacation experiences," CEO Jason Liberty said.

About two-thirds of its 2026 capacity is already booked at record pricing, Royal Caribbean said, adding that onboard spending and pre-cruise purchases continue to run ahead of prior years.

The company has been investing in new ships and exclusive land-based destinations, including the Royal Beach Club Santorini and expanded itineraries on Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel, to attract more guests and boost onboard spending.