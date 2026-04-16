Princess Cruises places order for three new cruise ships at Italian yard

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation brand Princess Cruises for the construction of three new dual-fuel cruise ships.
The vessels are scheduled for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039 from Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard. These will be primarily powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).
Each ship will have a gross tonnage of 183,000 and the capacity to accommodate approximately 4,700 guests. These units are projected to be the largest by capacity in the Princess Cruises fleet.
Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, noted that the new vessel series will strike a balance between evolving existing features and introducing new concepts.
Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said the new orders secure a workload for the shipyards through 2039.
Fincantieri recently completed two vessels for the cruise line, including the Sun Princess in 2024 and the Star Princess in 2025. The shipbuilder highlighted that this latest agreement marks a long-standing partnership with the cruise line that has produced 21 vessels over the past 35 years.