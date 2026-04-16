Princess Cruises places order for three new cruise ships at Italian yard

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation brand Princess Cruises for the construction of three new dual-fuel cruise ships.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039 from Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard. These will be primarily powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Each ship will have a gross tonnage of 183,000 and the capacity to accommodate approximately 4,700 guests. These units are projected to be the largest by capacity in the Princess Cruises fleet.