Over 150 cruise ships to call at Ports of Stockholm in 2026

The list of cruise calls for 2026 has now been published and shows continued positive development for cruise traffic at Ports of Stockholm.

Seven ships will make their maiden call and a new cruise line will establish itself.

A total of 157 cruise calls are expected at the ports during the year – an increase compared with both 2025 and 2024. Twenty-one of the calls will be made at the Port of Nynäshamn – the highest number in many years.