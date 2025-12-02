Over 150 cruise ships to call at Ports of Stockholm in 2026

In 2026, 157 vessels with more than 300,000 passengers are expected to visit the Ports of Stockholm.
Cruise ship calls now occur throughout the year, with the majority of passengers coming from the German market.
The list of cruise calls for 2026 has now been published and shows continued positive development for cruise traffic at Ports of Stockholm.
Seven ships will make their maiden call and a new cruise line will establish itself.
A total of 157 cruise calls are expected at the ports during the year – an increase compared with both 2025 and 2024. Twenty-one of the calls will be made at the Port of Nynäshamn – the highest number in many years.
Aida Cruises will account for the most visits, calling at Stockholm 32 times during the season. One-third of all passengers travel with cruise lines that target the German market.
Among the year's new additions to Ports of Stockholm is a brand new cruise line, Explora Journeys. It belongs to MSC's luxury segment and will call at Stockholm with the ship Explora III on August 28-29.
"It's great to see that demand is picking up again in the Baltic Sea and that the number of cruise ships is steadily increasing," said Stefan Scheja, Marketing Manager Ferries and Cruises at Ports of Stockholm. "Occupancy on board is also high, which means that the number of passengers is rising significantly."