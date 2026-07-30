Norwegian Cruise Line lowers profit view on weaker booking trends

"While we are confident in the strength of our brands and the long-term benefits of the actions underway, we are still in the early stages of our turnaround," said CEO John W. Chidsey.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been working on cost-savings measures such as streamlining its supply chain. It also saw pressure from increased investments related to ship maintenance, more dry dock days and new fleet expansions.

The company expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be around $1.50, compared with its prior forecast of $1.45 to $1.79 per share. Analysts expected annual profit of $1.67 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)