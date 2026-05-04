Norwegian Cruise Line cuts profit forecast as Middle East conflict raises fuel costs

Norwegian Cruise Line cut its annual profit forecast on Monday, as the cruise operator battles with surging fuel costs linked to the war in Iran as well as tepid demand for its sea voyages, sending its shares down six per cent in premarket trading.

Global oil prices have jumped above $100 a barrel after US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to the closure of ​the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf's vital maritime chokepoint. More than $50 billion worth of crude oil supply had been lost since the start of the Iran war, according to Reuters calculations as of mid-April.

Rivals Carnival and Royal Caribbean have also highlighted potential hits from rising fuel costs, and several global airlines have warned of jet fuel shortages.