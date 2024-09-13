New polar cruise line launched in China

The newly formed 66 Degrees Expeditions is scheduled to begin offering polar expedition cruises in May 2025 with initial voyages covering the Arctic.

The company will operate the 1990-built Seaventure, which can carry up to 168 guests. Formerly owned by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises of Germany, with which it operated under the name Bremen, the purpose-built expedition ship was subsequently sold to Switzerland-based Scylla in 2019, and then to its new owners in China earlier this year.