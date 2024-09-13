New polar cruise line launched in China
Chinese companies the Guangdong Travel Holding Group and the Guangdong Port and Shipping Group have begun operating what they claim is China's first polar expedition cruise line.
The newly formed 66 Degrees Expeditions is scheduled to begin offering polar expedition cruises in May 2025 with initial voyages covering the Arctic.
The company will operate the 1990-built Seaventure, which can carry up to 168 guests. Formerly owned by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises of Germany, with which it operated under the name Bremen, the purpose-built expedition ship was subsequently sold to Switzerland-based Scylla in 2019, and then to its new owners in China earlier this year.
The vessel had also undergone a series of upgrades with the most recent one completed in 2022. It will later be joined in service by newbuild ships in operating along both Arctic and Antarctic routes on behalf of 66 Degrees Expeditions.
The vessel will be staffed by both Chinese- and English-speaking crews for all expeditions.