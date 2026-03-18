New American Cruise Lines riverboat passes sea trials

American Cruise Lines announced that its new riverboat, American Encore, has successfully passed sea trials and is travelling toward the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

The vessel is currently navigating the eastern seaboard and will transit the Panama Canal at the end of March.

The vessel was constructed at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland and represents the latest addition to the company's fleet. Over the past decade, the company noted it has introduced 20 new vessels and now operates 28 ships across the US.