New American Cruise Lines riverboat passes sea trials

American Cruise Lines announced that its new riverboat, American Encore, has successfully passed sea trials and is travelling toward the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
The vessel is currently navigating the eastern seaboard and will transit the Panama Canal at the end of March.
The vessel was constructed at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland and represents the latest addition to the company's fleet. Over the past decade, the company noted it has introduced 20 new vessels and now operates 28 ships across the US.
There are eight riverboats within the fleet specifically dedicated to operations on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. American Cruise Lines stated it also continues to develop docks and waterfront access for various communities throughout the river-region.
The inaugural season for American Encore is scheduled to begin on May 5 and will conclude in mid-November. Itineraries for the 2026 season range from nine to 16 days and include guided adventures in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Following the launch of this vessel, two sisterships are planned to enter service in the same region. The company stated that American Anthem and American Grace are slated to begin cruise operations in 2027 and 2028.