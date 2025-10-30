MSC Cruises ship to receive additional suites, other upgrades following two-month refurbishment

MSC Cruises' 2010-built ship MSC Magnifica has begun undergoing an extensive refurbishment at Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta.
The works will entail the incorporation of 63 new suites and two new specialty restaurants as well as upgrades to the existing spa and gym. MSC Cruises expects the works to be completed in December 2025, with the ship's return to service in the Northern Hemisphere scheduled for the following summer.
MSC Magnifica's sister ship MSC Poesia will enter dry dock at the same shipyard in February 2026 to receive her upgrades, which will include 69 new suites and a new bar. Her existing gym and spa will also be modernised.
MSC Poesia is scheduled to rejoin the fleet in time for her Alaska debut in May 2026.
MSC Magnifica will set sail from Warnemünde, Germany on May 16, 2026 to Northern Europe, visiting Denmark, the Baltics, Scandinavia and Finland, before offering three-to eight-night Mediterranean departures later in the year to ports including Barcelona, Civitavecchia for Rome and Marseille.
MSC Poesia will offer seven-night sailings from Seattle, from May through September 2026, before offering guests round-trip sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao, and Belize, in winter 2026/2027.