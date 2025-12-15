MSC Cruises places $11.7b order with state-rescued German yard

State-rescued German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has secured a major order worth up to €10 billion ($11.7 billion) from Swiss cruise operator MSC Cruises, ensuring capacity utilisation until the mid-2030s, the German economy minister said on Monday.

The German Government and Lower Saxony state rescued the company at the end of 2024, each acquiring around 40 per cent of Meyer Werft’s shares and contributing a combined €400 million in equity.