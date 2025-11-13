MSC Cruises orders two additional ships from French builder

MSC Cruises and French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique have entered into agreements for the construction of two additional cruise ships for delivery in 2030 and 2031.
The ships will be the seventh and eighth in a series that includes MSC World Europa, which was delivered in 2022, and MSC World America, which was handed over earlier this year.
The newbuilding contracts have a total value of €3.5 billion (US$4 billion).
Like their sisters, each ship will have a length of 333 metres and capacity for 6,762 passengers across 21 decks. The vessels will each feature an innovative hull shape to minimise resistance through the water.
The ships will also incorporate a wide range of equipment to optimise energy use such as smart ventilation and advanced air conditioning systems and LED lighting.
The vessels will be equipped with shore power to allow the engines to be switched off while in connected ports. They will also boast advanced wastewater treatment system and a comprehensive on-board recycling management plant.
Construction of the two ships will commence in 2029.
The newbuilding agreements were signed on Wednesday, November 12, on the same day that the fifth ship in the series was floated out and the keel of the sixth ship was laid.