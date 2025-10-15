Knowledge Marine to launch cruise service on India's Narmada River

The new vessel will feature hybrid propulsion systems and zero-discharge waste management. It will have 36 cabins with panoramic river views, fine dining and lounge decks, an infinity pool, and a spa and wellness centre.

The company estimates a potential revenue generation of up to INR8 billion ($96 million) over a period of 20 years from this new segment. It added the projection is based on the high number of daily visitors to the Statue of Unity.

Under the agreement, KMEW said it would work to promote eco-tourism, generate local employment, and enhance tourism infrastructure along the riverfront. An exact timeline for the commencement of operations was not disclosed.