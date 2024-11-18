Keel laid for future Russian hybrid electric inland cruise ship
Russian shipyard Emperium recently laid the keel of a new electric cruise ship ordered by local customer State Transport Leasing Company. Baikal is being built to a design by Petrobalt Design Bureau that complies with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.
The three-deck vessel will be operated primarily in its namesake lake. It can house 70 guests in cruise ship configuration whereas up to 152 passengers can be accommodated when the vessel is used for sightseeing excursions.
Guest spaces will include cabins in various categories, a restaurant with panoramic windows, a spa, a sun deck, a bar, and observation lounges.
Power will be provided by a hybrid electric propulsion setup that can generate reduced noise and vibration, therefore helping minimise the vessel's environmental impact. The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 11 knots.
Upon completion, Baikal will have a length of 69.8 metres, a beam of 15.5 metres, a draught of only 2.5 metres, a displacement of 1,903 tonnes, and a maximum endurance of seven days.