Japan's Oriental Land Company orders LNG-fuelled cruise ship

Japanese leisure and tourism specialist Oriental Land Company (OLC) has commissioned German shipbuilder Meyer Werft for the construction of a new cruise ship to serve the Japanese domestic market. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2028, and operational sailings under OLC will commence the following year.

The vessel will be a variant of the Wish-class being built by Meyer Werft for Disney Cruise Line. Class lead ship Disney Wish was delivered to Disney Cruise Line in late 2022, while sisters Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny will be handed over in 2024 and 2025, respectively.