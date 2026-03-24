Japanese leisure firm establishes subsidiary for Disney cruise operations

Japanese theme park operator Oriental Land Company announced its decision to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage upcoming Disney cruise services.
The new entity, Oriental Land Cruise, will have a capital of JPY450 million ($2.97 million). This move follows the company's long-term strategy to evolve its business structure through the launch of Japan-based cruise services by the 2028 fiscal year.
Oriental Land stated the subsidiary was created to, "accelerate the commercialisation of its cruise business and to manage and operate its future cruise ships in a specialised and agile manner." It expects that establishing the unit will have minimal impact on its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2026.
The new subsidiary intends to operate the services under the brand name Disney Cruise Line Japan. According to the company, construction for the first vessel is scheduled to commence in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year.
The company is collaborating with Disney Enterprises on the detailed design and onboard content for the new ships. These vessels are being developed based on the existing Disney Wish to meet specific Japanese registry requirements.
The company noted the project will introduce "family entertainment cruises" to the local market. Further details regarding the design and styling are currently being coordinated between the two parties.