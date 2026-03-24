Japanese leisure firm establishes subsidiary for Disney cruise operations

The new subsidiary intends to operate the services under the brand name Disney Cruise Line Japan. According to the company, construction for the first vessel is scheduled to commence in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year.

The company is collaborating with Disney Enterprises on the detailed design and onboard content for the new ships. These vessels are being developed based on the existing Disney Wish to meet specific Japanese registry requirements.

The company noted the project will introduce "family entertainment cruises" to the local market. Further details regarding the design and styling are currently being coordinated between the two parties.