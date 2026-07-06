Italian court junks approval for new cruise port near Rome

A court in the Lazio administrative region in central Italy has rejected the environmental approval for a proposed cruise port to be put up near Rome.

In a ruling issued on Friday, July 3, the court cancelled an environmental impact assessment (EIA) decree for the Fiumicino-Isola Sacra tourist and cruise port project, which is linked to US-based cruise operator the Royal Caribbean Group.

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security had earlier issued the EIA decree for the port project, which has an estimated total cost of €600 million (US$690 million).