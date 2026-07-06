Italian court junks approval for new cruise port near Rome

A court in the Lazio administrative region in central Italy has rejected the environmental approval for a proposed cruise port to be put up near Rome.
In a ruling issued on Friday, July 3, the court cancelled an environmental impact assessment (EIA) decree for the Fiumicino-Isola Sacra tourist and cruise port project, which is linked to US-based cruise operator the Royal Caribbean Group.
The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security had earlier issued the EIA decree for the port project, which has an estimated total cost of €600 million (US$690 million).
The court determined that the project has been classed as a tourist port despite the inclusion of a material cruise component with a dedicated pier and estimated annual traffic of 1.3 million guests.
It was also found that the Municipality of Fiumicino had acted as the proponent for the EIA, whereas it was not legally entitled to do so.
Fiumicino Waterfront, the company behind the port project, said that it will appeal the court's decision within the prescribed time period and in compliance with existing legal procedures.