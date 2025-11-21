Havila Voyages agrees €456m debt refinancing with majority shareholder

Havila Kystruten stated that the refinancing reduces its effective interest cost from high double-digit levels to an all-in cost of approximately 10 per cent.

The facility is divided into a senior euro tranche of €250 million, a senior US dollar tranche of $105 million, and a junior euro tranche of €116 million. The total hire equivalent is €150,000 per day.

The agreement fully repays the company's existing bond debt maturing in January 2027 and shareholder loans maturing in 2027 and 2028. The company noted that the transaction ensures it is fully financed through the current tenor of its contract with the Norwegian Government under the coastal route and does not involve the issuance of new equity.