Greek trade union to oppose repairs of Israeli cruise ship

A trade union in Greece has begun protesting against the upcoming repairs of an Israeli-owned cruise ship at a yard in Piraeus due to the vessel's alleged affiliation with the Israeli military.
The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) has called on Greek authorities to revoke the approval of space to be allocated for the upcoming repair of Haifa-based Mano Maritime's ship Crown Iris.
The WFTU said the ship is linked to the Israel Defence Forces due to its having been used to support Israeli repatriation efforts following increased tensions in the Middle East.
The group claimed that the ship repatriated hundreds of Israeli nationals who had become stranded as a result of the Israel Hamas War that began in October 2023 and thousands more following the renewed hostilities with Iran earlier this year.
The WFTU said that it will oppose any repairs or maintenance activities that will be carried out on Crown Iris if it arrives in Piraeus.
The group reiterated that the space to be allocated for the cruise ship should instead be reserved for other commercial vessels requiring repair works.