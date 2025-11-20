Gotlandsbolaget Q3 profit rises on Go Nordic Cruiseline acquisition, despite challenges

Gotlandsbolaget has reported a strengthened result for the third quarter of 2025, driven largely by the acquisition of Go Nordic Cruiseline. Adjusted operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK352.7 million ($32 million), up from SEK318.2 million in the same period last year.

Revenues for the quarter increased significantly to SEK1.42 billion from SEK1 billion in Q3 2024. The company attributed the changes mainly to the takeover of the Oslo-Copenhagen route in October 2024, now operating as Go Nordic Cruiseline, which affected both revenues and costs.