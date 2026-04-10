German builder unveils battery-powered cruise ship concept

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft recently unveiled design images of a new cruise ship concept that will feature battery propulsion.
The all-electric, 80,000GT vessel will feature a battery pack supplied by Corvus Energy.
"The technology is available today" said Thomas Weigend, Chief Sales Officer at Meyer Werft. "If ordered this year, we could already deliver the first ship in 2031."
Meyer Werft said that with the battery system, a large portion of typical European cruise routes can be covered, such as the route from Barcelona to Civitavecchia near Rome.
By 2030, around one hundred ports across Europe will offer the required charging infrastructure. Upon request, the ships can also be built as hybrids with small generators, enabling, for example, trans-Atlantic crossings.
The project will also introduce new architectural approaches to cruise ship design. For instance, the vertical shaft running through the ship for exhaust treatment and the funnel — which usually occupies parts of the sun deck — can be completely eliminated. This enables an entirely new sun deck design with unobstructed views.
Meyer Werft said the concept study is designed as an all‑weather ship and will include fully glazed, weather‑protected areas. For example, the typical aqua park will be arranged as an indoor area at the stern, making it usable year‑round.