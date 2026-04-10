German builder unveils battery-powered cruise ship concept

By 2030, around one hundred ports across Europe will offer the required charging infrastructure. Upon request, the ships can also be built as hybrids with small generators, enabling, for example, trans-Atlantic crossings.

The project will also introduce new architectural approaches to cruise ship design. For instance, the vertical shaft running through the ship for exhaust treatment and the funnel — which usually occupies parts of the sun deck — can be completely eliminated. This enables an entirely new sun deck design with unobstructed views.

Meyer Werft said the concept study is designed as an all‑weather ship and will include fully glazed, weather‑protected areas. For example, the typical aqua park will be arranged as an indoor area at the stern, making it usable year‑round.