Cruise

First steel cut for Crystal Cruises' new 650-guest ship

Cutting of the first steel of Crystal Cruises' 650-guest ship Crystal Grace
Cutting of the first steel of Crystal Cruises' 650-guest ship Crystal GraceFincantieri
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Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of a new ship ordered by US-based Crystal Cruises.

Crystal Grace is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2028. She will be followed into service by two sister ships.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a gross tonnage of 62,000 and will accommodate up to 650 passengers. Her interior design, which Fincantieri said will be developed by international architectural firms, will feature premium materials and fine craftsmanship, reflecting a hospitality concept centered on maximum comfort.

The builder added that the ship will have one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in her market segment, ensuring highly personalised service, spacious guest areas, premium entertainment, and itineraries designed to offer increasingly authentic and immersive experiences in the destinations visited.

Crystal Grace will boast 11 decks with guest facilities such as 17 bars and restaurants as well as two full-size tennis courts.

Europe
North America
Italy
Fincantieri
Crystal Cruises
United States
Crystal Grace (vessel)
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