First steel cut for Crystal Cruises' new 650-guest ship

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of a new ship ordered by US-based Crystal Cruises.

Crystal Grace is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2028. She will be followed into service by two sister ships.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a gross tonnage of 62,000 and will accommodate up to 650 passengers. Her interior design, which Fincantieri said will be developed by international architectural firms, will feature premium materials and fine craftsmanship, reflecting a hospitality concept centered on maximum comfort.