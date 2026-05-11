Fincantieri raises 2026 guidance after beating target for new contracts 

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri revised upwards its 2026 guidance for revenue, core profit and net profit on Monday after it signed large new contracts early this year which beat its full-year target.

In the past year, the group has been focusing on defence and high-margin naval contracts amid rising geopolitical tensions, while also benefiting from a recovery in cruise-ship demand, as part of a broader push to improve profitability and cut debt.

The state-controlled group said revenue at the end of this year would be between 9.3 billion euros and 9.4 billion euros ($10.9 billion-$11 billion), slightly up from the 9.2 billion to 9.3 billion euros set at its capital markets day in March.