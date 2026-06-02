Explora Journeys' newest LNG-powered cruise ship wraps up sea trials

Italian shipyard Fincantieri has completed conducting the sea trials of a new cruise ship slated for MSC Cruises' luxury brand Explora Journeys.

Explora III is the third in a series of six ships that Fincantieri is building for Explora Journeys. The first two ships, Explora I and Explora II, were delivered in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The LNG-powered newbuild has an LOA of 248 metres, a beam of 32 metres, and 461 all-balcony cabins housing 900 guests across 14 decks. One of the cabins is laid out as an owner's residence with 280 square metres of indoor and terrace space while some of the other cabins even provide access for wheelchair-bound guests.