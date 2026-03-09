Explora Journeys holds triple ceremony for new cruise ships in Italy

Fincantieri and Explora Journeys held a triple ceremony at the Sestri Ponente shipyard on March 9. The event included the launch of Explora IV, a coin ceremony for Explora V, and the first steel cutting for Explora VI.
There are now four ships being built simultaneously for the luxury brand at the facility. The Explora III is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered in July, according to the company.
Both the Explora IV and Explora V are scheduled to enter service in 2027. The final vessel, Explora VI, is expected to begin operations in 2028 to complete the six-ship fleet, Fincantieri stated.
MSC Group stated it has invested approximately €3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) for the construction of these six vessels, adding that the total investment rises to around €7 billion when including four previously delivered ships, which include the MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC Seashore, and MSC Seascape.
The vessels will utilise liquefied natural gas to reduce sulphur and nitrogen oxide levels. Explora VI will be further equipped with fuel cells to convert the gas into hydrogen.
Each ship will also include a "cold ironing" system to connect to shore power grids while in port. This technology allows the vessels to operate without running engines during their stays.