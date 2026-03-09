Explora Journeys holds triple ceremony for new cruise ships in Italy

Fincantieri and Explora Journeys held a triple ceremony at the Sestri Ponente shipyard on March 9. The event included the launch of Explora IV, a coin ceremony for Explora V, and the first steel cutting for Explora VI.

There are now four ships being built simultaneously for the luxury brand at the facility. The Explora III is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered in July, according to the company.

Both the Explora IV and Explora V are scheduled to enter service in 2027. The final vessel, Explora VI, is expected to begin operations in 2028 to complete the six-ship fleet, Fincantieri stated.