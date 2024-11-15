Ex-Jaz Hotel ship sails on maiden voyage under TUI River Cruises

A ship formerly operated by the Jaz Hotel Group of Egypt has sailed on its first operational voyage under the banner of UK-based TUI River Cruises.
Built in 2005 by Maasara Shipyard at its facilities near Cairo, the former Jaz Al Horeya has now been renamed TUI Al Horeya. The ship entered service with its new owner following a refurbishment period.
The ship has an LOA of 72 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a gross tonnage of 1,700, and space for 148 passengers and 50 crewmembers. The propulsion meanwhile delivers a service speed of 10 knots.
The other onboard facilities include two restaurants, a sun deck with pool, a lobby, an atrium, a shop, a wellness area, and a lounge/bar that also serves as a venue for live entertainment.
TUI Al Horeya will again be operated on the Nile River as it did while still in the ownership of the Jaz Hotel Group. The ship will continue to be homeported in Luxor.