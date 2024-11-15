Ex-Jaz Hotel ship sails on maiden voyage under TUI River Cruises

Built in 2005 by Maasara Shipyard at its facilities near Cairo, the former Jaz Al Horeya has now been renamed TUI Al Horeya. The ship entered service with its new owner following a refurbishment period.

The ship has an LOA of 72 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a gross tonnage of 1,700, and space for 148 passengers and 50 crewmembers. The propulsion meanwhile delivers a service speed of 10 knots.