Dubai builder completes hull of Selar's new Arctic expedition ship

UAE engineering company Goltens has completed construction of the hull of a new polar expedition yacht ordered by French operator Selar.
Captain Arctic is being built jointly by Goltens and Chantier Naval de l’Ocean Indien based in Mauritius and will sail under the French flag. The 70-metre yacht will initially operate in Norway and Greenland following her scheduled delivery in 2026.
The vessel will boast a hybrid propulsion arrangement consisting of sails, solar panels, battery packs, and an engine that can operate on plant-based biodiesel as backup.
Features designed to help reduce energy consumption will include reinforced insulation, pellet boilers, and a heat recovery system. A hydrogenerator will be activated when the vessel is underway on wind propulsion only.
The yacht will also be equipped to operate as a platform for scientific research, allowing for more thorough studies of the Arctic.
The vessel can accommodate up to 30 guests in 16 cabins, one of which is also wheelchair-accessible. Other onboard facilities will include a lounge, a library, a gym, a sauna, and a restaurant.