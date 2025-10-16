Disney Cruise Line takes delivery of third 5,500-guest ship in series

Like her earlier sisters, Disney Destiny boasts 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and a hybrid LNG-electric propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms are outside cabins, and these also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.

The facilities include Disney-themed restaurants, both family and adults-only lounges, 10 pools, a waterpark, children's play areas, and a theatre.