Disney Cruise Line takes delivery of third 5,500-guest ship in series

Disney Cruise Line took delivery of a new cruise ship during a ceremony on Wednesday, October 15.
Disney Destiny belongs to the same series as Disney Wish, which was delivered in 2022, and Disney Treasure, which was handed over last year. All three ships were built by Meyer Werft of Germany.
Like her earlier sisters, Disney Destiny boasts 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and a hybrid LNG-electric propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms are outside cabins, and these also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.
The facilities include Disney-themed restaurants, both family and adults-only lounges, 10 pools, a waterpark, children's play areas, and a theatre.
The propulsion arrangement will includes five MAN engines, two ABB azimuthing pod thrusters, and four bow thrusters. The ship will be capable of sailing at a service speed of 22 knots and a maximum speed of 24 knots.
Disney Destiny will sail under the flag of the Bahamas.