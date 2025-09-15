Disney Cruise Line delays new ship's maiden voyage by three months

Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that the maiden voyage of the new cruise ship Disney Adventure will be moved to March 2026 from its original scheduled date of December 15 of this year.
The company cited construction delays as the reason for postponing the first revenue voyage of the ship, which recently began undergoing sea trials.
Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences, said that there were "unexpected delays" in the ship's construction but provided no details.
Schott has assured that the company is offering rebooking options for affected guests.
Although the date of her inaugural voyage has been postponed, Disney Adventure will still sail out of Singapore as intended. She will later serve three- and four-night itineraries.
The completed ship will have a gross tonnage of 208,100 and a maximum capacity of 6,700 guests. In addition to the more than 2,100 passenger cabins, the ship will also feature a roller coaster and seven themed areas.
Construction of Disney Adventure is being undertaken by Meyer Wismar, a company under German shipbuilder the Meyer Group.